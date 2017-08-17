The Bachelor Creator Addresses Whether Peter Kraus Will Be the Next Bachelor

When The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and runner-up Peter Kraus went through a very messy breakup during the season finale, fans’ emotions were divided. While it was hard to see Lindsay say goodbye to the fan favorite, it was immediately assumed that the 31-year-old business owner from Wisconsin would become the next Bachelor, and we would get to see a lot more of him on screen.

But as hot and charming as he is, Kraus does have one major flaw that might prevent him from returning to Bachelor nation: He wasn’t ready to propose after just a few weeks of dating. According to Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss, the fact that Kraus needed more time to commit to Lindsay will hurt his odds in leading a season of his own.

“Do we really want a Bachelor who isn’t ready to settle down with a woman he loves? Hmmm. Not what #thebachelor is all about…,” he wrote in a cryptic tweet on Thursday that seemed to be aimed at Kraus and the fans rallying behind him.

Lindsay herself made similar comments on After the Final Rose, saying that the show wasn’t for him, as he needed more time to get to a proposal.

According to host Chris Harrison, the decision about the next Bachelor won’t be made until Bachelor in Paradise wraps up.

As for me, I’m placing my bets on Dean.