Fans Think Peter Dinklage’s Super Bowl Commercial Confirmed a Major Game of Thrones Theory

Game of Thrones doesn’t return with new episodes until next year, but fans think that a major fan theory was confirmed on Super Bowl Sunday. Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on the hit show, starred in an ad for Doritos Blaze, where he is rapping through a burning room.

Toward the end of the ad, Dinklage even breathes fire, seemingly hinting at the fan theory that he’s secretly a Targaryen. Considering the theory about Jon Snow’s parentage turned out to be correct, it’s not so far off that there would be another secret member of the Targaryen family, and the fact that he gets along well with Daenerys’s dragons fans the flames even further.

That’s not all the Game of Thrones symbolism from the new commercial. Next up, Morgan Freeman appears to rap Missy Elliott’s “Get Ur Freak on” while drinking a Mountain Dew Ice and simultaneously freezing the room. Fire and ice? The Game of Thrones references are just begging to be made.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to discuss, and they quickly decided that Tyrion must be a Targaryen.

At long last, thanks to A Song of Ice and Doritos Blaze, we have proof that Tyrion is in fact a Targaryen 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TyXQ2QnJT0 — Mallory Rubin (@MalloryRubin) February 5, 2018

Oh so we find out Tyrion is a Targaryen in a Doritos commercial — Lindy Segal (@lindysegal) February 5, 2018

They had Tyrion spitting that hot fire on the Doritos commercial. I told y’all he was a Targaryen... pic.twitter.com/IFGp83KB0M — Johnny Bravo (@Starskream6) February 5, 2018

Tyrion is a Targaryen. Confirmed. Thank you for the leak, Doritos! — Seth Phillips (@SethPhillips_) February 5, 2018

I TOLD YOU TYRION IS A TARGARYEN — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 5, 2018

Either that or he really likes Doritos.