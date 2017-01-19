The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Hollywood turned out in Los Angeles on Thursday night to celebrate the best in popular culture, with host Joel McHale honoring a slew of stars in 65 different categories at the 2017 People's Choice Awards show.

The memorable evening brought a few milestones for the stars, with Ellen DeGeneres making history as she swept up her 20th People's Choice Award, Jennifer Lopez won her first honor after six past nominations, and Blake Lively and Justin Timberlake couldn't resist gushing about their families when they took to the podium to accept their trophies.

While actresses like Lively, Jamie Chung, and Kristen Bell documented their glam squad and journey en route to the awards on Instagram, others like J.Lo, Timberlake, the ladies of Fifth Harmony, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson couldn't resist using the 'gram to document a few close-ups with their fellow stars.

Check out how Hollywood celebrated their big wins, clowned around at the awards bash, and snuck in a few selfies with a celebrity Instagram round-up from the evening below!

❤😂 @therock A video posted by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

"It's not the size of your award that counts.... " #awardseason #peopleschoice A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:00pm PST

Catching up BTS at #peopleschoiceawards2017 with the amazing Tom Hanks and Dwayne @therock Johnson. Congratulations guys! A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 18, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

Thank u @marchesafashion @neillanejewelry 👏👏 @peopleschoice @manologonzalezvergara #modernfamily 💃💃💃 A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

Thank you @lorealmakeup @kristoferbuckle @rodortega4hair @lorealhair for making me look like I slept more than 2 hours last night. #breastfeedingmama 😳😊💪🏼 A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:53pm PST

This is a amazing picture of a fake candid photo 😂😂😂😂.....This is us acting like we don't see the cameras when we obviously saw them 😂😂😂😂 #peopleschoiceawards2017 A photo posted by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:36pm PST

Thanks for the gig... #PeoplesChoiceAwards Photo credit @jimmy_rich Glitz credit @jeanneyangstyle Glam credit @davynewkirk Goatee credit @themasterbarbers_ A photo posted by Robert Downey Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Jan 18, 2017 at 8:10pm PST