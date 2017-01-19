The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 People's Choice Awards

Hollywood turned out in Los Angeles on Thursday night to celebrate the best in popular culture, with host Joel McHale honoring a slew of stars in 65 different categories at the 2017 People's Choice Awards show.
The memorable evening brought a few milestones for the stars, with Ellen DeGeneres making history as she swept up her 20th People's Choice Award, Jennifer Lopez won her first honor after six past nominations, and Blake Lively and Justin Timberlake couldn't resist gushing about their families when they took to the podium to accept their trophies.
While actresses like Lively, Jamie Chung, and Kristen Bell documented their glam squad and journey en route to the awards on Instagram, others like J.Lo, Timberlake, the ladies of Fifth Harmony, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson couldn't resist using the 'gram to document a few close-ups with their fellow stars.
Check out how Hollywood celebrated their big wins, clowned around at the awards bash, and snuck in a few selfies with a celebrity Instagram round-up from the evening below!
Speechless! Thank you to everyone who voted... this would not have been possible without you. A special shout out to my #PCManiacs... big love to you all. You know how much you mean to me, guys! Thank you all for the love you've given #AlexParrish and @AbcQuantico ... Don't forget to tune in to Quantico now on Mondays... starting Jan 23rd!