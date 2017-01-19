The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 People's Choice Awards

The Best Celebrity Instagrams from the 2017 People's Choice Awards
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Shop This Post
January 19, 2017 @ 9:15 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

Hollywood turned out in Los Angeles on Thursday night to celebrate the best in popular culture, with host Joel McHale honoring a slew of stars in 65 different categories at the 2017 People's Choice Awards show.

The memorable evening brought a few milestones for the stars, with Ellen DeGeneres making history as she swept up her 20th People's Choice Award, Jennifer Lopez won her first honor after six past nominations, and Blake Lively and Justin Timberlake couldn't resist gushing about their families when they took to the podium to accept their trophies.

While actresses like Lively, Jamie Chung, and Kristen Bell documented their glam squad and journey en route to the awards on Instagram, others like J.Lo, Timberlake, the ladies of Fifth Harmony, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson couldn't resist using the 'gram to document a few close-ups with their fellow stars.

Check out how Hollywood celebrated their big wins, clowned around at the awards bash, and snuck in a few selfies with a celebrity Instagram round-up from the evening below!

RELATED: Blake Lively Accepts Her First PCA in a Leg-Baring Swingy Fringe Mini

❤😂 @therock

A video posted by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on

"It's not the size of your award that counts.... " #awardseason #peopleschoice

A photo posted by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Thank u @marchesafashion @neillanejewelry 👏👏 @peopleschoice @manologonzalezvergara #modernfamily 💃💃💃

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on

En route @peopleschoice awards 💛

A photo posted by Jamie Chung (@jamiejchung) on

The Latest in Video

10 Times Kristen Stewart Was the Coolest Girl on the Red Carpet
See More Videos

More People's Choice Awards

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in People's Choice Awards

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top