In True Gossip Girl Fashion, Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Just Got Married ... AGAIN

Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke left us shook last February when we learned that they had slyly married in a small courthouse ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRBrIeJD6sD/ Congrats to a couple beautiful people ❤ A post shared by Darren Will (@smileoutofhell) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:06am PST

Being the ultra cool show biz couple they are, Badgley and Kirke didn’t cap the festivities there. No, the pair decided to keep their newlywed bliss flowing, and chose to marry once more, this time under the gaze of a much larger audience.

Badgley and Kirke, who’ve reportedly been dating since 2014, celebrated their second nuptial celebration with a star-studded reception on Saturday. In addition to Domino’s high-profile clan, celebrity guests like Heidi Klum, Debra Messing, Zac Posen, and Mariska Hargitay were in attendance—many of whom shared photos from the event.

"You only get married twice, once," Kirke joked on Instagram.

Domino's sister Lola even shared a video of the newlyweds breaking out in song:

RELATED: Surprise! Penn Badgley and Domino Kirke Are Married

Guess our invite got lost in the mail, huh? Hurt feelings aside, congrats to the happy couple and their second special day!