Penelope Disick Is Now Sporting a Lip Ring Thanks to Aunt Kim Kardashian West
kimkardashian/Instagram
February 28, 2017 @ 4:45 PM
by: Kelsey Glein

Kim Kardashian West has been spotted wearing a faux lip ring on too many occasions to count, and it looks as if another family member has decided to try out the trend—the star's niece Penelope Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram yesterday to share a snap of her and Scott Disick's 4-year-old daughter rocking the jewelry piece, and it appears as if the mother of three isn't necessarily pleased by the little girl's new accessory. In an image posted to her account, Kourtney takes a picture while Penelope lays asleep next to her sporting her own faux lip ring that came courtesy of her famous aunt.

"Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian," she captioned the cute image.

But this is hardly the first time that the young fashionista has shown off her impeccable knack for what's cool. A few weeks ago, 37-year-old Kourtney 'grammed a photo of Penelope wearing a patch-covered jean jacket embroidered with her name, furry pink slides, and two mini top knots on her head.

Adorable.

