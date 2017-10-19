Penelope Cruz Completely Embodies Donatella Versace in New Crime Story Teaser

Penelope Cruz looked fantastically regal in a pink satin gown when the first preview of her portrayal of Donatella Versace in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace was released in May.

But now, we finally get to see her in action.

In the first teaser for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming FX anthology, Cruz masterfully takes on the role of the celebrated designer and sister of the late Gianni Versace. Dressed in all black, she moves in the same sensual manner that Donatella does as she kisses the footsteps of Casa Casuarina, the Miami mansion where Gianni was infamously shot in 1997.

The video may not be more than 30 seconds long, but watching her take on the role has got us super excited for the 2018 premiere. Murphy previously opened up about shooting scenes for the show at the iconic home.

“It was really awful,” Murphy told Entertainment Weekly, moving on to explain how lead characters like Edgar Ramirez (Gianni Versace), Darren Criss (Andrew Cunanan), and Ricky Martin (Antonio D’Amico, Versace’s boyfriend) reacted.

“It was actually one of the worst things I’ve ever shot. It was the exact position of the body. Edgar had to lay on those coral steps for two days. It was very intense. It was very intense for Darren and Edgar. It was the most intense I think for Ricky. The crew was in tears. We would constantly have to stop and wait for everybody to get it back together. In shooting the show, I think we’ve all come to really love Versace.”

We’re counting down the days until the premiere.