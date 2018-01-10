Penélope Cruz Nails the Crime Story Premiere Red Carpet Amid Controversy with the Versace Family

The cast of FX’s upcoming show The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is keeping their cool despite a little bit of drama.

On Tuesday, Penélope Cruz joined Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, and Ricky Martin at the Hollywood premiere of Ryan Murphy’s latest production, which focuses on the life and death of the late designer Gianni Versace.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Despite the fact that the Versace family has made it very clear they’re not fans of the show—they called it a “work of fiction”—Cruz, who portrays Donatella Versace, and the cast seemed calm on the red carpet. However, interestingly, she turned to Stella McCartney and not Versace for her evening's ensemble: a deep red halterneck dress.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She thanked McCartney on Instagram.

In a statement this week, the Versace family distanced themselves from the show.

“The Versace family has neither authorized nor had any involvement whatsoever in the forthcoming TV series about the death of Mr. Gianni Versace,” the brand said. “Since Versace did not authorize the book on which it is partly based nor has it taken part in the writing of the screenplay, this TV series should only be considered as a work of fiction.”

FX and those behind the show used Maureen Orth’s Vulgar Favors as the base of the series, and also stood by its production in a statement.

"Like the original American Crime Story series The People vs. OJ Simpson, which was based on Jeffrey Toobin's nonfiction bestseller The Run of His Life, FX’s follow-up The Assassination of Gianni Versace is based on Maureen Orth's heavily researched and authenticated nonfiction best-seller Vulgar Favors, which examined the true life crime spree of Andrew Cunanan. We stand by the meticulous reporting of Ms. Orth.”

Catch the premiere of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story on Jan. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on Fox.