NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson Just Shattered Another Space Record

Talk about girl power.

Longtime NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson—whose first space mission was in 2002—just became the female astronaut with the most spacewalks under her belt. She broke the out-of-this-world record on her eighth mission outside the International Space Station today, beating out NASA astronaut Sunita Williams who previously held the title with 50 hours and 40 minutes of spacewalk time.

Bill Ingalls/NASA

But her accomplishments don't stop there. The 57-year-old biochemistry researcher, former NASA Chief Astronaut, and first female Space Station Commander has been in orbit since November on her third space station stint. When she launched last year from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan she became the oldest woman to fly in space and the oldest woman to perform a spacewalk. Overall, she's spent more than 500 days off of planet earth—also more than any other woman.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson broke @Astro_Suni's spacewalk record at 11:51am ET today. She is on her 8th #spacewalk now. https://t.co/LgLjwJtpQw pic.twitter.com/CLYitGcPKm — Intl. Space Station (@Space_Station) March 30, 2017

Whitson is set to make her next spacewalk sometime next month, when she will become the third most experienced spacewalker, male or female.

Major congrats.