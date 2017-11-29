Believe It or Not, Pax Jolie-Pitt Is Turning 14!

It's a big day in the Jolie-Pitt household: Son Pax is celebrating his 14th birthday! Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt's second eldest child is growing up right before the world's eyes.

Jolie adopted Pax when he was just 3 years old from Vietnam and he joined his new family, which at the time, only consisted of older brother Maddox (now 16), sisters Zahara (now 12) and Shiloh (now 11).

Today, the Jolie-Pitt family also includes twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, and both Angelina and Brad make it a point that their children know their backgrounds and embrace their siblings' respective birth countries, which span from Asia to Africa and Europe.

Dave M. Benett/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In honor of the second eldest Jolie-Pitt's birthday, take a look at the matriarch's stunning transformation dating back to 1986.

Though the multicultural family tends to keep out of the private eye, Pax has recently tagged along with mom to red carpet events, including the premiere and after-party for her movie, First They Killed My Father. The now 14-year-old even worked in production on the film. Looks like Pax is already working hard to earn his experience!

If Pax is heading to Hollywood, he has two talented parents who could surely give him a helping hand.