Meadow Walker Memorializes Late Father Paul Walker with the Sweetest Throwback—and a Challenge

X
by: Alexandra Whittaker
September 13, 2017 @ 12:30 PM

Paul Walker tragically passed away in 2013 after a car accident, but his daughter Meadow is keeping his memory alive. Tuesday would have been the Fast and the Furious actor's 44th birthday, and as a special tribute, Meadow took to Instagram to share a sweet daddy-daughter moment between the two of them.

In the photo, Meadow is a toddler dressed in flowers, and she and a shirtless Paul are dancing together with huge smiles on their faces.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BY9t2TUlRaB/?taken-by=meadowwalker

The moment alone wasn't the only motivation Meadow had for posting, though. In honor of her dad, she's asking people to be kind and do good in the world.

"In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge!" she wrote. "Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk."

That's definitely a message worth getting behind. It looks like Meadow is also committed to spreading good in the world. Like father, like daughter. 

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Paul Walker's only daughter shared a touching tribute to the late actor in honor of Father's Day. 16 year old Meadow Walker posted this flashback photo to her Instagram account. The touching picture, which shows Paul kissing a baby Meadow on the cheek, was simply captioned Happy Father's Day. Meadow has shared several sweet photos with the world to honor his memory, since Paul died in a tragic car crash in November 2013. And her loved ones say Paul loved his daughter just as much. His brother, Cody Walker, told people last month she was one of the most important things in his life. Everyone that ever encountered him, he had a way of just talking to people. And just making everyone-regardless of whether he just met you or not-feel like you were the most important person in the world. And Meadow isn't the only one working to keep Paul's memory alive. His Fast and Furious costars especially Vin Diesel have also shared many touching tributes to the late actor since the crash.

