Paul Walker's Daughter Is All Grown Up—and Gorgeous, of Course

The late Paul Walker left quite the legacy in his wake.

In addition to an oeuvre of fan-favorite blockbusters and high-speed car chases, the actor left behind a daughter, Meadow.

While the now-18-year-old had used Instagram several times since her father’s death in 2013 to post tributes to the actor with sweet throwback photos, she had been silent on the social platform in recent months.

However, this week—nearly a year since her last 'gram—Meadow has made her return with a simple snap of herself. Unsurprisingly, she’s stunning.

In her latest photo, the teen wears a white tank and peers at the camera from a terrace or windowsill, her right hand acting as a visor to shade her eyes from the sun. An understated yet breathtaking photo, it’s clear that dad’s good looks found their way to his only child.

Though little has been heard from Meadow on social media, she publicly spread her father’s goodwill in 2015, founding The Paul Walker Foundation, which supports the preservation of oceans and wildlife.