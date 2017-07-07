Paul Walker's Daughter Is All Grown Up—and Gorgeous, of Course

by: Isabel Jones
July 7, 2017 @ 1:45 PM

The late Paul Walker left quite the legacy in his wake.

In addition to an oeuvre of fan-favorite blockbusters and high-speed car chases, the actor left behind a daughter, Meadow.

While the now-18-year-old had used Instagram several times since her father’s death in 2013 to post tributes to the actor with sweet throwback photos, she had been silent on the social platform in recent months.

https://www.instagram.com/p/7iVaRXNB-D/?taken-by=meadowwalker

https://www.instagram.com/p/BIFiNZ4h7kX/?taken-by=meadowwalker

However, this week—nearly a year since her last 'gram—Meadow has made her return with a simple snap of herself. Unsurprisingly, she’s stunning.

In her latest photo, the teen wears a white tank and peers at the camera from a terrace or windowsill, her right hand acting as a visor to shade her eyes from the sun. An understated yet breathtaking photo, it’s clear that dad’s good looks found their way to his only child.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWLMSXsFiNQ/?taken-by=meadowwalker

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on

Though little has been heard from Meadow on social media, she publicly spread her father’s goodwill in 2015, founding The Paul Walker Foundation, which supports the preservation of oceans and wildlife.

Paul Walker's only daughter shared a touching tribute to the late actor in honor of Father's Day. 16 year old Meadow Walker posted this flashback photo to her Instagram account. The touching picture, which shows Paul kissing a baby Meadow on the cheek, was simply captioned Happy Father's Day. Meadow has shared several sweet photos with the world to honor his memory, since Paul died in a tragic car crash in November 2013. And her loved ones say Paul loved his daughter just as much. His brother, Cody Walker, told people last month she was one of the most important things in his life. Everyone that ever encountered him, he had a way of just talking to people. And just making everyone-regardless of whether he just met you or not-feel like you were the most important person in the world. And Meadow isn't the only one working to keep Paul's memory alive. His Fast and Furious costars especially Vin Diesel have also shared many touching tributes to the late actor since the crash.

