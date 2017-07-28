The Last Living Members of the Beatles Reunite on a New Song

X
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
July 28, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

On Thursday, Starr released a new song, “We’re on the Road Again,” featuring the vocals and bass-playing skills of his former bandmate McCartney. He got a little help from his friends to produce the song, which also features the Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, and Toto’s Steve Lukather. McCartney will also be featured in another song, “Show Me the Way,” on Starr's upcoming album, Give More Love, which comes out September 15.

“Thanks for coming over man and playing great bass. I love you man peace and love,” Starr captioned this sweet photo of the pair's reunion.

https://twitter.com/ringostarrmusic/status/833502973204459520

“We’re on the Road Again” marks the first time the former Beatles have released music together since Starr’s 2010 track, “Walk with You.”

RELATED: Madonna Joins Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr for a Beatles Reunion in London

Listen to the new song above.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top