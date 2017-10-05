There's a New Boss at Salvatore Ferragamo: Creative Director Paul Andrew

Fashion month may have finally come to a close, but the tides are once again turning.

Paul Andrew has officially been appointed creative director of women's collections at Salvatore Ferragamo.

“I am grateful for the confidence and trust the Ferragamo group and family have put in me. It has been a privilege to work with the expertise of one of the world’s great fashion and leather goods houses. I am thrilled by the opportunities that lay ahead in forging a single, powerful identity for a new Ferragamo woman,” he said in a statement released by the Italian fashion house.

The designer joined Ferragamo as design director of women’s footwear in September 2016. And in an Instagram post shared Thursday, Andrew reflected on his design career with the brand.

“Fifteen months ago I embarked on a journey with @ferragamo as Design Director of Women’s Shoes, an experience that has been humbling and exciting to an unparalleled degree,” he wrote. “Today, I take on a new role as the house’s Creative Director of the Women’s Collections.”

Ferragamo group CEO Eraldo Poletto shared his high expectations for what Andrew will achieve in the expanded role. "Paul has a dynamic vision for the Ferragamo woman, which he has demonstrated with crystal precision and success in footwear over the past year," Poletto said in a statement. "He has a sensitivity for the essential codes and values of the Ferragamo house, and is able to recast and reassert them with an exciting, modern energy."

RELATED: New York Fashion Week Diary: Peyton List

"I am confident that with this new responsibility, Paul will now be able to creatively unify all categories of the women’s business with coherence and synergy, strengthening our brand identity," he continued.

In addition to his duties with Ferragamo, Andrew designs a namesake women’s and men’s footwear and accessories collection, which launched in 2012. His brand took home the top CFDA Fashion Fund award in 2014, and the Swarovski Award for emerging accessories designer at the 2016 CFDA Awards.