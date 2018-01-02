Pat McGrath Is Launching the Most Luxurious Lip Balm We’ve Ever Seen

And 2018 is already off to an amazing start. Pat McGrath has heard your sad winter cries of chapped, dry, flaking lips, and she went ahead and fixed the problem with her very first lip balm. But it’s not just any hydrating balm in a tube—Lip Fetish is as legendary as the makeup artist herself.

The colorless, antioxidant-rich, and anti-aging formula protects, nourishes, softens, and hydrates your lips, while imparting a subtle dewy sheen.

"It repairs, restores, and replenishes lips, keeping them sensually smooth and leaving them with a dewy, luminous finish," said McGrath in a press release. "I’ve been using Lip Fetish for the last year on set, on location, and on the runways—from menswear to couture—and it is LEGENDARY!"

It can also be used to prime lips before using a traditional lipstick—maybe even McGrath's MatteTrance. The lipstick is housed in a white lacquer version of the artist's signature bullets.

The balm will make its official debut on January 4th for $38, exclusively on PatMcGrath.com.