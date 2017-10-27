Pat McGrath's Next Product Launch Is Every Liquid Lipstick Lover's Dream Come True

Something new is coming from Pat McGrath Labs and naturally, it's major.

The legendary makeup artist just teased a new limited-edition product on her Instagram today, which sent makeup stans into full-on freakout mode. McGrath's latest addition to her Lust kits is called LiquiLUST 007, a set of liquid lipsticks available in November.

While there's no shortage of liquid lipsticks on the market since many of your favorite makeup brands have come out with their own wet-to-dry formulas, McGrath's version of the shine-free finish lipsticks ups the ante for all other existing tubes.

INTRODUCING #LiquiLUST007 ⚡️⚡️⚡️ The revolutionary formulation leaves lips velvet-smooth while delivering the carnally charismatic colour one craves. Delivering one-stroke, high-impact opacity offering seamless blending with a hydrating, ultra matte finish. Available NOVEMBER 2017. SIGN UP NOW AT PATMcGRATH.COM A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

Judging from the first look that McGrath gave in all of its KiraKira-filtered glory on her Instagram account, there's six shades in the lineup which range from vibrant fuchsia to a moody bruised plum. The kits come in two different colorways with three shades each retailing $75. Both options include a tube of Clear Vinyl Gloss that can be applied over the lipsticks if you're in the mood for a bit of shine, as well as the Crystalline Micro-Fine Pigment that will give any of the liquid lipstick colors a metallic finish. Alternatively, you can get all six shades in the complete set for $150.

According to the makeup artist's caption, the formula delivers high-impact pigment in a single coat and feels like velvet on the lips, despite its opaque matte finish.

The news of the limited-edition Lust 007 kit comes just weeks after McGrath launched her brand's Unlimited Edition Collection of core products, but since the holidays coming, consider it Mother's gift to her all of her fans.

While the exact launch date of the LiquiLUST 007 kit is TBA, you can surrender your email address to patmcgrathlabs.com to get all of the latest updates on when you'll be able to get your hands on the liquid lipsticks.