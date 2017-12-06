Pat McGrath Is Launching the Coolest Limited Edition Apparel Collection

Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath has conquered the beauty world and now she's taking on fashion. On Thursday, December 7, McGrath will drop her first-ever apparel collection, and we have a feeling every cool girl will be wearing these pieces.

"From the moment I first launched GOLD 001 in Fall 2015, I've dreamt of creating clothing that captures the codes of LABS' divinely disruptive cosmetic collections — PAT McGRATH LABS APPAREL 001," McGrath says. "I wanted one last surprise in 2017 for my fellow beauty (and fashion) junkies. An alluringly addictive assortment of MAJOR merch: the baddest bomber, the hautest hoodie and some of the sickest Ts EVER."

Courtesy

The eight-piece collection, which includes outerwear and tops, is inspired by the punk and rave culture that influenced McGrath while growing up, and also features the all-seeing Egyptian eye on several of the pieces.

Shop the full collection online beginning this Thursday, and if you're in London, it's also available at Dover Street Market, from December 7 to Wednesday, December 13.

Scroll down to see a few of our favorite pieces and head to patmcgrath.com to preview the full collection.