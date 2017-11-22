The Partridge Family's David Cassidy Dead at 67

It's a sad day for fans of the 1970's show The Partridge Family. David Cassidy has passed away from organ failure at the age of 67. His family confirmed the news to People in a statement..

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family said on Tuesday. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

The actor, who is best known for his role as Keith Partridge, was put in intensive care last week after he suffered from liver and kidney failure.

Cassidy is survived by son Beau with ex-wife Sue Shifrin-Cassidy; his daughter Katie, as well as his brothers Shaun, Patrick and Ryan, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Our thoughts are with his family in this difficult time.