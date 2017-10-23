Paris Jackson’s Singing Voice Sounds Just Like Dad Michael Jackson's

Paris Jackson has even more in common with dad Michael Jackson than we thought. The 19-year-old daughter of the late pop icon was spotted singing a duet with her friend Austin Brown at the Soho House in West Hollywood over the weekend, and she has definitely inherited her dad’s set of pipes.

Jackson and Brown performed an acoustic version of his song “Smile” with nothing but a guitar and their two voices, and they sounded really good together. Paris’s singing voice clearly takes after her dad’s, which could go into crazy high octaves without missing a note.

Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record and wants to sing it with you. Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out. ✌🏿 A post shared by Austin Brown (@austinbrown) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

“Nothing better than when your little cousin knows the words to your record and wants to sing it with you,” Brown wrote on Instagram alongside the video. “Love u so much @parisjackson thanks to everyone who came out to watch @mannythedrummer and I rock out.”

If this video is any indication, there could be another singer to watch in the Jackson family.

Luckily, Paris has a ton of talented aunts and uncles to look up to in the music industry if that's the route she decides to take.

We can’t wait to see where Paris’s career takes her.