Michael Jackson's 18-Year-Old Daughter Paris Just Signed a Major Modeling Contract

It's official: Paris Jackson is a fashion model.

The late Michael Jackson's 18-year-old daughter—who is the middle of his three children—has signed a contract with top agency IMG Models. The international model management firm announced the news earlier today, and expressed their excitement over their latest get. The famous teenager then responded on her Instagram account, and wrote: "thank you @imgmodels i feel very lucky and blessed."

Paris joins IMG's star-studded roster of models, which also includes Gigi Hadid, Gisele Bündchen, Hailey Baldwin, Hannah Davis Jeter, Bella Hadid, Lily Aldridge, Kaia Gerber, Karlie Kloss, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, and more.

But modeling isn't the only new career in Miss Jackson's future—she is set to make her acting debut on Fox's new series Star later this year. However, she currently has no plans to follow in her father's musical footsteps. "I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It's not something I see myself following career-wise," she said in a recent interview for CR Fashion Book. "There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don't want that to happen."

We can't wait to see where she goes next.