Paris Jackson Looks Just Like Madonna in Modeling Debut

Paris Jackson Looks Just Like Madonna in Modeling Debut
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Shop This Post
January 18, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
by: Jane Asher

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, made her modeling debut in Paris—and is it just us, or does she look exactly like a young Madonna? Maybe it's the shoulder pads, the '80s-inspired hairdo (platinum locks and dark eyebrows FTW), the dangling silver earrings, or more likely, a combination of all three, but Jackson is giving us major Madge-vibes, and we're so here for it.

Jackson was spotted on a photo shoot in Paris on Wednesday, waving American and French flags with a group of WWII-era "soldiers" in front of the Eiffel Tower. She clearly knows how to work the camera: as the daughter of Pop Royalty, it's in her blood. The 18-year-old looked sleek and sophisticated in an all-white outfit, featuring a midi pencil skirt and long-sleeve top, which she finished off with a skinny black belt around her waist, and sheer, black, embellished gloves.

VIDEO: Paris Jackson's Transformation Through the Years

 

Paris looks totally Parisian in her second outfit of the shoot, a red-and-white striped shirt paired with black cigarette pants, and nude lace-up booties with a black floral print.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

RELATED: 17 Stunning Celeb Kids You Need to Know Now

We can't wait to see the shoot's final product!

The Latest in Video

Mansion Developed by Mohamed Hadid Hits the Market at $85 Million
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top