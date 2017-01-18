Paris Jackson Looks Just Like Madonna in Modeling Debut

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, made her modeling debut in Paris—and is it just us, or does she look exactly like a young Madonna? Maybe it's the shoulder pads, the '80s-inspired hairdo (platinum locks and dark eyebrows FTW), the dangling silver earrings, or more likely, a combination of all three, but Jackson is giving us major Madge-vibes, and we're so here for it.

Jackson was spotted on a photo shoot in Paris on Wednesday, waving American and French flags with a group of WWII-era "soldiers" in front of the Eiffel Tower. She clearly knows how to work the camera: as the daughter of Pop Royalty, it's in her blood. The 18-year-old looked sleek and sophisticated in an all-white outfit, featuring a midi pencil skirt and long-sleeve top, which she finished off with a skinny black belt around her waist, and sheer, black, embellished gloves.

VIDEO: Paris Jackson's Transformation Through the Years

Paris looks totally Parisian in her second outfit of the shoot, a red-and-white striped shirt paired with black cigarette pants, and nude lace-up booties with a black floral print.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

We can't wait to see the shoot's final product!