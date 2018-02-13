6 Fascinating New Details About the Way Paris Jackson Grew Up with Prince and Michael Jackson

The private lives of Michael Jackson’s children were shrouded in mystery when the late pop icon was still alive—and for years after. But now, his three kids are slowly opening up about what life has been like for them.

Nineteen-year-old Paris Jackson is, of course, the most vocal, as a rising model who hits up New York Fashion Week and frequently updates her social media accounts. In December, we got a rare glimpse at 15-year-old Blanket Jackson (born Prince Michael Jackson II), who now goes by “Bigi.” And now, we’re getting to see how, exactly, Dad interacted with Paris and his first-born, 21-year-old Prince Jackson (born Michael Joseph Jackson Jr.).

On Tuesday, Paris took to Instagram to wish her now-21-year-old big brother a happy birthday. In the video, a young Paris laughs and goofs off with her older bro. It's adorable, but what’s fascinating about the clip is that we can hear what sounds just like Michael Jackson’s voice. It asks them to dance—and sounds just like any other proud father would watching his kids grow up.

it’s not your birthday for another half hour but i flew to the east coast today so technically i’m already two and a half hours late! so i’m posting this now. my dearest brother. i could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much i adore you. i’ve always looked up to you, and to this day you’re still the greatest role model i could ever hope for. i miss these days where we could wrestle and i’d still have a chance at winning, though. i miss playing hot wheels and my little pony with you, i miss fighting like pirates and trying to cast spells with our harry potter wands. i miss the saturdays where we would sleep in and eat porridge and OJ and watch gargoyles and transformers (and sometimes cartoons in arabic?), and staying up late listening to you tell us wild bed time stories that always had a crazy twist at the end. you’ve always been my best friend in the whole wide universe and i’m so lucky to have you in my life. i couldn’t have wished for our friendship to turn out any better. we may not have our water guns and crash bandicoot, but we have so much more. you’re the most fun, genuine, determined and hilarious person i know. and it makes ma soul happy to know dat i can always count on you, and no matter where we are in the world and in life, my home is with you and the little guy. i love you so much, gooko. i’m so proud of you. happy birthday.

Paris’s message to Prince was sweet: “My dearest brother. I could fly to the moon and back a thousand times and the distance still wouldn’t amount to how much I adore you,” she wrote. But she also added fun bits of information that let us know just how "normal" their upbringing was.

Below, a sampling of the most interesting details based on her caption:

1. Paris and Prince used to wrestle and she sometimes beat him up.

2. They loved Hot Wheels and My Little Pony.

3. The siblings were huge Harry Potter fans and played with wands.

4. Water guns and the Crash Bandicoot video games also made the cut.

5. On Saturdays, they slept in, drank orange juice, and watched Transformers.

6. Prince used to share super entertaining bedtime stories.

