Paris Jackson Attends Melbourne Cup with Hunky New Mystery Man

It looks like Paris Jackson has a new man in her life, but who is he? The daughter of the late Michael Jackson attended the 2017 Melbourne Cup in Australia today, and the 19 year old was spotted getting cozy with a handsome stranger.

The duo were spotted throughout the event smiling and laughing as they walked along the grounds and watched the races from the stands. Not only did Paris look supremely happy at the event, but she also chose a stylish, bohemian dress for the occasion.

Splash News

RELATED: Paris Jackson’s Singing Voice Sounds Just Like Dad Michael Jackson’s

For the racing event, she wore a red tiered v-neck dress. Jackson paired the whimsical piece with brown booties, accessorizing her look with a yellow rose in her hair. Her date also looked dapper in a blue checked blazer, matching trousers, and a white button-down shirt.

While his identity may be a mystery, there's one thing we know for sure: These two are smitten!