Paris Jackson Wins Fashion at the GLAAD Awards

Paris Jackson Wins Fashion at the GLAAD Awards
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Shop This Post
April 2, 2017 @ 1:45 PM
BY: Briana Draguca

Paris Jackson sure knows how to make a grand statement on the red carpet. The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson turned heads at the GLAAD Awards in Beverly Hills in a sheer gown, embellished with a colorful peacock-inspired design. The "Bird of Happiness" gown, designed by the Russian fashion house Yanina Couture, also featured a sheer cape that added an element of elegance to the back of her dress. The sheer paneling of the gown put her multiple tattoos on display and she completed her look with an Edie Parker metallic clutch and simple jewels. The model styled her blonde locks in a loose updo with a few wavy pieces framing the side of her face and her bright blue eyes popped against her soft pink eyeshadow and fresh skin.

 Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

The birthday girl, who turns 19 this Monday, shared her look for the LGBTQ event on her Instagram. She posted a close-up shot of her natural makeup and a side view of her gown, with credits to all the amazing designers and the glam team behind her look in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSXq_HvBVy5/?taken-by=parisjackson

It's been a big week for the Jackson kids, with Paris' brother Prince revealing a new tattoo he got in honor of their music legend father on Instagram this weekend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSVPYO-jg06/?taken-by=princejackson

Thanks @dermagraphink for sittin 9hrs with me for such an incredible and beautiful tattoo. I will be posting more of this

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on

RELATED: Paris Jackson Looks Just Like Madonna in Modeling Debut

Paris, meanwhile, joined Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany at the GLAAD Awards to present the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. The 28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards airs this Thursday, April 6, on Logo at 10 pm E.T.

The Latest in Video

Victoria Beckham Explains What a Spice Girl Is to a 5-Year-Old
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top