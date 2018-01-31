Paris Hilton Morphs Into Kim Kardashian for Yeezy Season 6 Campaign

Just when the Internet reached its Kim Kardashian saturation point yesterday, the reality star threw us a curve ball.

Fans did a collective double take late Tuesday night when Kardashian shared a series of photos of another celebrity on her personal Instagram account—a space normally reserved for risqué snaps, family photos, and funny throwbacks.

Proving that their famous feud is officially a thing of the past, the KKW beauty mogul called upon hotel heiress Paris Hilton to recreate paparazzi shots of herself for the new Yeezy season 6 campaign.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

"#YeezySeason6 #ParisHilton #ForeverTheOG," the mom of three captioned the photos on Instagram. Wearing a long platinum wig and baring her toned abs in Yeezy's signature monochromatic hues, Hilton's resemblance to Kardashian is truly uncanny.

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

The 37-year-old enlisted a few other clones to promote her husband's latest collection. Social media influencers, like Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods, Yovanna Ventura, Abigail Ratchford, and twins Shannon and Shannade Clermont all participated in the campaign.

#YeezySeason6 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 30, 2018 at 4:23pm PST

Now, that's a lot of Kims!