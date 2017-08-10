Paris Hilton May Return to Her Reality TV Roots

Fans of reality TV's heyday in the aughts will be thrilled to hear that Paris Hilton is headed back to television. That's hot, right?

The hotel heiress, who spent a year living below her means with Nicole Richie for The Simple Life, offered very little information about her latest venture, aside from a single tweet announcing the news.

"I'm doing a new TV show that I'm really excited about, as well as my real estate projects around the world," the 36-year-old tweeted on Wednesday, leaving us desperate to know more. Will it be scripted, or unscripted? Will there be trucker hats? Unfortunately, we'll just have to wait and see.

https://twitter.com/ParisHilton/status/895390581677068294 I’m doing a new TV show that I’m really excited about, as well as my real estate projects around the world. — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 9, 2017

Hilton's most recent TV venture, Oxygen's The World According to Paris, sadly only lasted a single season, but we're crossing our fingers that this latest project pans out.

Welcome back Paris, we missed you!