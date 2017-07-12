Paris Hilton's Catchy New Single Might Rival "Stars Are Blind"

After 11 years spent patiently awaiting the follow-up to Paris Hilton’s self-titled album and the release of a single to rival the heiress’s one true hit, “Stars Are Blind,” we, the people, are about to experience a new wave of DJ Paris’s talent—and it’s SO hot.

On Tuesday, the famed socialite announced two very exciting developments in her career: the release of her 23rd (!!!) fragrance, Rosé Rush, along with a sample of her new single, “Summer Reign,” all in a beautifully packaged, and incredibly pink, 30-second promo.

In the gloriously extra video, Heiress Hilton, 36, vogues in a long blush-colored satin gown while millennial pink confetti floats in the air and her electro single blasts in the background.

https://twitter.com/ParisHilton/status/884911936013574145? So proud to announce the launch of my 23rd perfume Rosé Rush with my new single #SummerReign. ✨💕👸🏼💕✨ https://t.co/vlzOdNi89T pic.twitter.com/wnRLS1Y1Gu — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 11, 2017

Honestly, “Summer Reign” is kind of a banger, and we’re really digging the sexy silhouette of the Rosé Rush bottle. Although she’s kept a low profile for the past few years, we’re thinking 2017 might just be Paris’s time—that, or we unknowingly turned the clock back to 2006.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Just Ditched Her Signature Blonde Hair

Either way, we’re so here for Paris’s summer reign.