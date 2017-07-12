Paris Hilton's Catchy New Single Might Rival "Stars Are Blind"

After 11 years spent patiently awaiting the follow-up to Paris Hilton’s self-titled album and the release of a single to rival the heiress’s one true hit, “Stars Are Blind,” we, the people, are about to experience a new wave of DJ Paris’s talent—and it’s SO hot.

On Tuesday, the famed socialite announced two very exciting developments in her career: the release of her 23rd (!!!) fragrance, Rosé Rush, along with a sample of her new single, “Summer Reign,” all in a beautifully packaged, and incredibly pink, 30-second promo.

In the gloriously extra video, Heiress Hilton, 36, vogues in a long blush-colored satin gown while millennial pink confetti floats in the air and her electro single blasts in the background.

Honestly, “Summer Reign” is kind of a banger, and we’re really digging the sexy silhouette of the Rosé Rush bottle. Although she’s kept a low profile for the past few years, we’re thinking 2017 might just be Paris’s time—that, or we unknowingly turned the clock back to 2006.

Either way, we’re so here for Paris’s summer reign.

