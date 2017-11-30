Paris Hilton's First Skincare Product Is Typical Paris Hilton

Almost two years ago, Paris Hilton told us that she was in the works of creating her own skincare line, and we’ve been anxiously awaiting what the heiress was planning to bring to the table.

"I’m also coming out with my own skin-care line for millennials and young girls who want to be preventative," she revealed in an interview. Well, the day is finally here, and her first launch should surprise absolutely no one.

Keeping true to her fairytale-like, mythical, diamond-encrusted aesthetic, the first sku from the line is a unicorn-themed rosewater spray packaged in a rainbow iridescent bottle. Internet gold, we tell you.

More than just rose water spray - Unicorn Mist is a natural blend of three amazing Rose Extracts and Aloe Juice for glowing, refreshed skin anytime of the day. Available for a limited time - preorder now! (Link in bio) 🦄🌹 #UnicornMist #NaturalSkincare #RoseWater A post shared by Paris Hilton Unicorn Mist (@parishiltonunicornmist) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

It really couldn’t get more millennial, unless of course the box was decked out in a dusty rose pink and Helvetica lettering. The limited-edition product is named Unicorn Mist, and according to a press release, it's a preview of a full line of natural skincare products that are due to launch early next year. This particular rosewater is made with ingredients like rose extract, aloe, glycerin, and grapefruit seed extract, and is meant to soothe, refresh, and hydrate the skin. Though, for any sensitive skin types, it does contain alcohol and fragrance.

"I am so excited to be able to bring such an amazing product to the market," said Paris Hilton in the release. "I have always had a passion for taking care of my skin and I only use products that actually work without harmful chemicals that are only a temporary fix. With this new company I can stand behind my own products and promote a brand that is focused on making products that truly work and can help everyone look and feel their best."

Each bottle will retail for $29, and because it's 2017, it has its own unicorn-themed Instagram page. According to the site, the formula is already in high demand, so customers are limited to two bottles each. It's in pre-order now, if you want to get a head start on building your Paris Hilton skincare collection. This launch comes a few months after Hilton revved back up her makeup collection. Oh, yes. She has one of those, too.

And if Hilton's 23 fragrances tell us anything, this isn't going to be a bare-bones skincare line. We expect everything—but covered in glitter and diamonds.