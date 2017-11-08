What’s Hot? Paris Hilton’s Soon-to-Come New Album

Paris Hilton is back, baby!

She didn’t go into hiding but she did put a pause on her skills as a recording artist to make it as a DJ and remind us that no one does early aughts fashion like the heiress. In case you didn’t know, she’s the highest-paid female DJ in the world, which is why Hilton has chosen to buckle down and work on a sophomore album. She first released a self-titled album in 2006 and hit No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Stars Are Blind.”

So what’s this new album going to sound like? Hilton told Time she’s working on “a whole new sound,” which will reportedly incorporate genres like deep house, techno-pop and electro pop. She said Michael Jackson, Katy Perry, and DJ Chuckie are hugely influential to her music, so we expect this new Paris to sound really, really fun.

While Hilton has yet to make an official announcement, she continues to post luxurious ‘grams that really take us back to the 2000s.

Rocking my new @ParisHiltonClothing & @ParisHiltonFootwear Line! 👸🏼👗👠 Loves it! 😍 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Nov 5, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

That’s hot.