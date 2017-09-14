Paris Hilton Wears Juicy Couture, Takes Us Back to 2003

Juicy Couture. It's a brand that reached peak popularity in the early 2000s, when celebrities like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and, perhaps most notably, Paris Hilton wore those multicolored two-piece velour jumpsuits like they were the only thing worth covering their body with. Exhibit A: Here's Paris in a baby blue iteration circa 2008:

PhotoNews International Inc./FilmMagic

Now, Juicy Couture is back and, boy, is it once again in the zeitgeist.

On Wednesday, recently appointed Creative Director Jamie Mizrahi debuted her spring 2018 collection. The collection included colorful garden party-appropriate dresses and separate crochet pieces, but we were most notably impressed by the arrival of one guest in particular: Paris Hilton (below, with model Brandi Howe).

Albert Urso/Getty

The 36-year-old heiress and entrepreneur headed to Rockefeller Center in a new interpretation of the jumpsuit, this time showing up in a yellow hoodie and matching short shorts we can kind of see a trove of attendees wearing to Coachella next year. She paired the pieces with a studded choker, cat-eye sunglasses, and rounded-toe glittery pumps fit for Cinderella or Dorothy.

Her cutest accessory? Diamond Baby, her adorable pup, who has more Instagram followers we’d ever dream of.

@Galore 🐶 A post shared by Diamond Baby (@diamondbabyx) on Sep 13, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

RELATED: Paris Hilton Apologizes After Trump Sexual Harassment Comments Go Viral

Juicy’s back—and Hilton’s making it hot.