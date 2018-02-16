Paris Hilton is in Love and Wants to Tell You All About It

It's been almost 12 years since Paris Hilton made her musical debut with "Stars Are Blind." These days, she spends more time DJ-ing at Ibiza's hottest clubs and generally being Paris Hilton than she does in the recording studio, but every few years, the reigning queen of the early aughts surprises us with a dance-worthy single. Yesterday, she gifted us with her first ballad, "I Need You."

That’s right, a love ballad by the one and only Paris Hilton, who is very vocally in love. “When I was working on it, I was really just writing it from my heart and thinking about how love makes me feel," the 36-year-old, who is planning her wedding to actor and model Chris Zylka, tells InStyle. "My other songs are basically about having fun and going out; they’re written more from experiences in my life, for the clubs, and for people who are going to be dancing in a club when I'm DJ-ing. Still, I am going to have ‘I Need You’ made into some dance remixes so that I can play it in Ibiza and during my concerts.”

For Hilton, dropping a love song on Valentine’s Day was a no-brainer. “Music is a huge passion of mine, and I’m just so happy and in love right now,” she said. But add it to your winter holiday playlist too. The accompanying music video, directed by Zylka, features a Marilyn Monroe-impersonating Hilton writhing around on a bed of roses as she croons about expressing her undying love on various holidays (being the “merry in your Christmas,” “the bunny in your Easter,” and “your forever Valentine,” to name a few). “I wanted to make a very timeless song that people could enjoy throughout the year, which is why I mention almost every single holiday,” she said. “I think that holidays are so special, so I really wanted a song that people could play for any of them.”

Read on for our full conversation with Hilton, in which she dishes on wedding planning, the resurgence of Juicy Couture, and dressing as a Kim K. clone for Yeezy’s campaign.

A few years back, would you have been surprised to know that you’d someday write a love song? Yes! This is the first time in my life that I have felt this way. Before, when I was single or just not as happy as I am now, it wouldn't have made sense to do a song like this.

In the song you sing, ”You make me want to be the woman I've always wanted to be.” What kind of woman would you say that is? Who I truly am. A strong woman who feels secure and safe and loved—just the best possible version of myself that I can be. I've never been in a relationship where I felt so safe and with somebody so loyal, supportive, and dedicated. It's basically all of my dreams came true, finding that special person I’m meant to be with and never having to worry. I think in past relationships, having to worry about people not being loyal was a hard thing. When you don't have that worry and you feel so safe, you can finally just be yourself. I feel like I've grown so much with him and I'm moving on to the next step in my life and starting a family. I feel really lucky and blessed.

You recently starred in the Yeezy season 6 campaign. How did that come about? My team got a call from the Yeezy team. They said that Kanye and his creative team wanted me to be a part of the new Yeezy campaign, and then they came over and got me ready. I didn't know what the concept was—I was just doing business calls and on my phone the whole time. Then they said, “You're ready, let's go.” I looked in the mirror and I was like, “Oh my goodness, I look like a Kim clone!” I sent a picture to Kim right away, and then they explained to me that that was the campaign; the whole idea was that all the girls were dressing up like this. I thought it was genius. The pictures turned out beautiful and all the girls looked amazing. It was very cool that all of her girlfriends came together to do that.

Did you get to keep the Kim wig? No, but I think I'm gonna have one custom made. It was by that guy Tokyo Stylez, who makes amazing wigs. I really love the color—it reminds me of Game of Thrones. I used to be very, very blonde but now I've been darker blonde because it's the winter. So it was a throwback to when I was a platinum blonde. But that damages your hair, so wigs are more fun.

In other style news, there was a Juicy Couture fashion show last week. Did you see it? I was on tour in Brazil, performing for Carnival and my birthday, so I missed the show. I was supposed to go and I’m so bummed I missed it, but I did see everything online and I was so impressed. [Creative Director] Jamie [Mizrahi] just really took it to the next level. I love how it's not only the velour tracksuits—which I'm obsessed with—but some of the pieces have sequins, too. It was so cool how she just really took Juicy and made it look high-fashion, sexy, fun, chic, and cool. I think that was an amazing move on Juicy's part to have her as a part of the team because she's just brilliant.

So it gets your stamp of approval? Yes. I will love Juicy forever.

Do you think that you'll incorporate Juicy into some of your wedding activities, like for your bridal party? That's a cute idea! I should probably have them make something for the bachelorette party if we do a sleepover, like cute Juicy outfits with “Bridesmaid” and “Bride” on the back. Thanks for that idea—I’m actually going to ask them to do that.

Your engagement ring is gorgeous—and huge. Does it weigh you down? [Laughs] Thank you. Yeah … when he first proposed to me and I was wearing it down the mountain with the ski gloves, it was kind of hard to put the gloves back on because of its size. It is very heavy, but I don't mind. It's not a bad problem to have! And it's so gorgeous, and I'm so proud of it. I'm in love with that ring so much. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world.

What was it like to have your fiancé, Chris, direct your new music video? I love working with him. We've done so many different photo shoots since we've been together, and he's also helping film and produce my show that's coming out soon. I love having a partner in life who’s so creative, and just making art together. We paint, do photo shoots, shoot videos at the house. It's really fun just to have somebody who inspires me. Even though we both have the same sort of pace, he also has a different vibe. We both listen to each other and end up loving each other's ideas and then make them better. I love having him behind the camera, too, because I smile the whole time. I'm happy, rather than having a stranger. It’s much easier when I feel comfortable, and you can see it in my eyes how in love I am, because I'm looking at him most of the time when I'm shooting.

As you plan the wedding, have you thought about whether or not you want your own music to play? Definitely “I Need You,” because it's such a romantic song. And “Stars Are Blind,” of course. But I have a lot of my friends who want to DJ and performers who want to play at the wedding so now I'm just trying to decide which people I want to play there and wedding dress and location. It's a lot to plan. My sister and my mom are helping, and they're amazing with that.

When did you start writing "I Need You?" A while ago. But I just finished it in the studio three weeks ago, and then Chris and I were putting together the video. He directed it, so we shot that video actually one week ago. It's been very hectic and in editing, just trying to get it ready for Valentine's Day since we were on a time crunch. We only had a week to get it all together.

What inspired the concept for the music video? I was very inspired by Marilyn Monroe and her song, “I Want to Be Loved By You.” I saw her in a film, and that's how the inspiration came up for the music video—just to make a song that makes everyone happy when they listen to it.