Paris Hilton’s $2 Million Engagement Ring Is Inspired by Her Mom’s Diamond

Paris Hilton spent the holidays being swept up in a fairytale-worthy proposal from beau Chris Zylka on the top of a mountain in Aspen, and she's got the ring candy to show for it.

Zylka gave Hilton a gigantic diamond ring worth a whopping $2 million, and new details about the massive piece of jewelry have come to light.

parishilton/Instagram

People reports that the 20-carat pear-shaped stone—which includes another two carats of smaller diamonds around the main sparkler—was inspired by Hilton's mom Kathy's diamond. Jeweler Michael Greene gave all the details.

“Paris at one point in time told Chris she really loved her mother’s pear-shaped diamond, and when Chris came to me that was his request,” Greene told People. “The pear-shaped really jumped out for him and ultimately for her. He did some fishing, but in the end it was all him. He’s a smart guy, and hangs out a lot with the family, and I think she realized how much she liked her mom’s ring.”

Hilton said herself that the entire proposal was a surprise, but it turns out that the surprise included the ring's design. Greene clarified that Hilton wasn't involved in the design process whatsoever.

“Paris was not involved. Chris did it all,” Greene said. “He wanted to do everything so perfectly. He wants the best thing for his princess. And he did all the right things. He told me he had to set up a time to meet up with Paris’s father to ask for her hand in marriage. He did the whole thing. All the traditions.”

While a multimillion-dollar ring can hardly be part of the "simple life" Hilton was once known for, it seems to suit her just fine.