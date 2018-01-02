Paris Hilton Got Engaged in the Most Fairytale-Worthy Way

Paris Hilton is going from the Simple Life to married life: She is officially engaged.

Hilton's beau, actor Chris Zylka, popped the question over the holidays during a ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, and the proposal sounds like a real-life fairytale.

After hitting the slopes and grabbing lunch in a ski town, Zylka got down on one knee, much to Hilton's surprise.

“I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!” Hilton told People. "The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!"

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Hilton first met Zylka at an Oscars party almost a decade ago, but they reconnected two years ago before Hilton made things Instagram official last February.

#BirthdaySelfie with my loves ✨👱🏼👸🏼👸🏼✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 18, 2017 at 7:39pm PST

“Ever since our first date I knew there was something special about him,” Hilton said. “I have never in my life met a man so loyal, dedicated, and loving. I knew right from the start that I wanted to be with him forever.”

Zylka seems to feel the same way. He even got a tattoo of Paris's name on his arm last July, so it isn't too surprising that a ring followed.

RELATED: Paris Hilton Just Threw Pregnant Sister Nicky the Most Pinterest-Worthy Baby Shower

“Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out,” Zylka said. “I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!