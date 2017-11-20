Paris Hilton Claims She and Britney Spears Invented the Selfie, Twitter Disagrees

On Sunday morning, Paris Hilton made a bold statement, announcing to the Twittersphere that she and fellow early-aughts icon Britney Spears invented the selfie 11 years prior.

Obviously, she has the receipts:

11 years ago today, Me & Britney invented the selfie! pic.twitter.com/1byOU5Gp8J — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 19, 2017

Twitter, however, felt differently (very differently) and immediately provided evidence to refute the world-famous DJ's claim.

Among the contenders for the legitimate title of O.G. selfie inventor: Bill Nye, Thelma & Louise, Madonna, George Harrison, Frank Sinatra, Cosmo Kramer, and Vincent van Gogh.

Sorry. Pre Thelma & Louise pic.twitter.com/YAFmaTJcWf — Mulled Wine Mincer 🍷 (@Aanth) November 19, 2017

Sorry, @BillNyeSaves did it way before you. It was 1999 pic.twitter.com/yEHZN5BVvd — ItsMixerOne (@mixer1av) November 19, 2017

oh realy because heres kramer inventing the selfie in 1995 pic.twitter.com/dtmR0Kh3lP — Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) November 19, 2017

While your first instinct might be to trust Paris Hilton’s word at all costs, Twitter does have a point. Perhaps the 36-year-old heiress was just living by the tenets of her latest Instagram-official mantra?

#TRUTH💯 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Nov 19, 2017 at 1:57pm PST