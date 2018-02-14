Paris Hilton Already Knows If She Wants Kids with Fiancé Chris Zylka

Eight weeks after the arrival of sister Nicky’s second daughter, Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, Paris Hilton officially has babies on the brain. 

Considering her recent engagement to Leftovers star Chris Zylka coupled with her sister’s adorable new addition, the former reality star admits she now has a case of “baby fever,” and is looking forward to starting her own family one day. While making an appearance at the Black Panther screening in N.Y.C. on Tuesday, Hilton marveled at the way her look-alike sibling has bounced back post-pregnancy while chatting with ET.

“You literally cannot tell,” she applauded her younger sister, who told the publication: “[Teddy is] good. She's very tiny. She's eight weeks.”

Copping to a bout of “baby fever,” the famous socialite joked, “It gives me hope, because I know she has amazing genes, it runs in the family, so I'm not gonna have to worry.”

Though the DJ revealed that she’s solely focusing on wedding planning, she has had her share of babysitting in the past, as the proud aunt to Nicky's eldest daughter, Lily-Grace Victoria.

Missing my lil snow bunny Lily-Grace. 💕🐰💕 #AuntParis

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

The adorable tot is a frequent fixture on Hilton’s Instagram feed, with the 36-year-old recently reflecting: “Can't wait to twin with my own lil mini me one day…"

Can't wait to twin with my own lil mini me one day...😍👶🏼

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Other social media posts show Aunt Paris bonding with Lily-Grace over their mutual love for all things pink, as well as Hilton prepping the 1-year-old for her big sister duties ahead of Teddy's arrival.

Lily-Grace and I have the same taste in cars. 💖

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

So in love with my lil angel baby Lily-Grace. 😍👶🏼 #AuntParis

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

If Hilton's auntie skills are any indication of her future in motherhood, she will be a great mom someday—hopefully soon!

