Paris Is Finally Getting Its First Permanent Fashion Museum

Never realized that Paris—basically the capital of fashion—doesn't have its own museum dedicated to the art of clothing? Now it will.

Chanel is backing the creation of a space for permanent exhibitions at the Palais Galliera, making it the first fashion-only museum in the City of Light, WWD reports. While the location is already considered the Fashion Museum of Paris, it currently only displays temporary exhibits. The storied French brand will be the exclusive sponsor of the new 7,211-square-foot space, which will showcase the city’s fashion heritage and house a year-round exhibit dedicated to fashion's history from the 18th century to present, along with a learning workshop, bookstore, and additional rotating exhibits, a press release states.

Thomas Muncke/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

"This initiative represents a lasting commitment to creation and to the strength of Paris, which are at the heart of Chanel's business," said Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel Fashion. "Supporting an institution like the Palais Galliera is part of our mission to bring fashion history to life."

Ready to book your tickets? You'll have to wait a few years—the renovated space is set to open in 2019.