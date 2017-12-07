Pantone Reveals Its 2018 Color of the Year, and It's Fit for a Queen

The color of 2018 is officially here just in time for the New Year, and it's fit for royalty.

Pantone announced Thursday that it's 2018 Color of the Year is the regal-looking deep-toned purple Ultra Violet. In the color announcement, Pantone had some choice words about the new hue.

"A dramatically provocative and thoughtful purple shade, #UltraViolet communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that points us to the future," the company said in an Instagram.

Choosing a color for the entire year is not as easy as it sounds. Pantone enlists the help of the Pantone Color Institute, a color consulting company that chooses the yearly winner based on design trends and cultural mood.

"Historically, there has been a mystical or spiritual quality attached to Ultra Violet. The color is often associated with mindfulness practices, which offer a higher ground to those seeking refuge from today’s over-stimulated world," said an explainer released by Pantone. "The use of purple-toned lighting in meditation spaces and other gathering places energizes the communities that gather there and inspire connection."

The 2017 Color of the Year was Greenery, while 2016 had two Colors of the Year with Rose Quartz and Serenity.

With a royal wedding right around the corner, we think the queen-worthy Ultra Violet seems like the perfect choice for 2018.