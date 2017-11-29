Pamela Anderson Sent Kim Kardashian This Loaded Gift for Christmas

This year, Pamela Anderson wants Kim Kardashian to have a warm, fuzzy holiday season—of the cruelty-free persuasion.

According to Page Six, Anderson, an outspoken animal rights activist and PETA’s honorary director, recently sent Kardashian, a noted appreciator of fur fashions, a particularly loaded Christmas gift. Along with a custom, coral-hued faux mink coat, designed by Russian manufacturer Only Me Eco Fu, Anderson included a message to the reality star, suggesting she consider ditching animal fur.

“As we all ponder New Year’s resolutions, won’t you consider making a meaningful one to stop wearing fur?" the note reads. "You’d be setting a trendy, compassionate example”

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Anderson, 50, went on to cite a number of high-profile fashion houses that have stop using animal fur in its designs, including Gucci, Ralph Lauren, BCBG, and more. “Kim, I know your young fans would admire you and your brand even more if you dropped fur,” the letter continues. “I hope you and your family have a wonderful holiday!”

I hope @KimKardashian loved the faux fur I sent her. Compassion is sexy pic.twitter.com/qcyVOcrsI0 — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) November 29, 2017

Kardashian hasn't commented publicly on the gift, but we'll be keeping our eyes on her Instagram for sightings of the bright coral coat!