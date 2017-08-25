Pamela Anderson Legit Wore Metallic Stilettos to a Soccer Match 

What would you wear to a sporting event?

If you're attending with an interest in the game itself, the typical attire might include sneakers, jeans, and maybe a team jersey. But for Pamela Anderson, walking into a stadium is another opportunity to remind us that no one does va-va-voom quite like her.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old former Baywatch star headed to the Orange Vélodrome stadium in Marseille, France, to cheer on soccer star Adil Rami—who plays for French club Olympique de Marseille and the French national team—during his latest match.

Naturally, she turned the event into a spectacular fashion show and walked in with her signature bombshell blonde strands and a blush-toned floral dress with a plunging-neckline and midi-length design. The dress screams more dinner by the Mediterranean, less sitting in the stands, but it was fab.

Of course, Anderson’s shoes of choice impressed us as well. She wore a pair of sky-high pointed-toe metallic pumps that honestly make us question how she walked around the stadium. In case you forget, the actress and model has undergone somewhat of a recent fashion transformation, delivering head-turning looks that for sure captivated our attention.

This was just another example to add to her stylish list.