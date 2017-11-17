Padma Lakshmi Celebrates Her Stretch Marks in Racy Instagram Photo

Padma Lakshmi is the body positive influencer we deserve.

On Thursday, the 47-year-old former model and Top Chef host took to Instagram to prove just how much she loves every inch of her body—flaws and all. In a story shared on the popular app, the Indian-born beauty lounges suggestively on a bed wearing only a sheer white turtleneck and matching underwear. The position reveals a patch of silvery stretch marks across her right hip, which she proudly calls out by writing "Hey stretch" along her leg.

Padma Lakshmi / Instagram

This isn't the first time Lakshmi has encouraged body positivity. In an August guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, she opened about her own personal quest to set a good example for her seven-year-old daughter, Krishna, by ignoring dress sizes.

"We send signals to our daughters every day. And I am her first touchstone of femininity. Every message I telegraph about food and our bodies is important," she wrote. "So, this year, I've decided my weight will not be my focus. If I need a bigger dress, so be it. That one day—or any day—on the red carpet isn't nearly as important as making sure my daughter doesn't measure her worth by her dress size."

How's that for inspiration?