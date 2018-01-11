Padma Lakshmi's New MAC Collab Is the Ultimate Makeup Recipe

Go ahead and book breakfast, lunch, and dinner plans. Padma Lakshmi’s new beauty collaboration is so good, you’ll want to take every opportunity you can to show it off. TheTop Chef host, author, culinary influencer, and model has teamed up with your beloved beauty brand for her first capsule collection, and it’ll be one to remember.

MAC PR

Draped in luxe gold packaging, it’s so beautiful, you won’t mind taking it out of your handbag to touch up your look mid-entrée. It’s complete with everything you’d need need for an entire beauty look—brushes, rich lip hues in gloss and traditional bullet form, an eyeshadow quad, and warm blush shades.

The entire collection ranges in price from $22 to $43.50, and will officially make its debut online and in select stores on March 15.

It's already proved to be an exciting year for MAC fans. Only a few weeks into 2018, the brand also announced a collaboration with designer Jeremy Scott.

But it won’t be along forever—you’ll only have until early April to scoop these beauties up.