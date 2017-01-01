How to Remove Glitter from Your Clothing, Face, and Hair

Still finding glitter all over the place from your New Year’s Eve celebration? The hard truth about glitter is that after you’ve had your fun with it, it is famously hard to remove from your clothes, your house, and yourself—so we turned to the experts and the Internet for advice on how to banish it for good. Here’s what they had to say:

How to Remove Glitter from Clothing

Many experts suggested using tape or a lint roller, but Kidspot gave us the most unique tip. (And who knows how to remove glitter better than a parent?) Simply spray sparkle-covered clothing with aerosol hairspray, let dry, and then wash (by itself, or the glitter will just reappear on the other items in the load).

RELATED: How to Create Your Own Lipstick Palette

How to Remove Glitter from Skin

The one person who may know how to remove glitter better than a parent? A makeup artist. Lori Leib, a makeup artist and creative director of Bodyography Cosmetics says to use a natural oil, such as coconut oil. “Dip your fingers in the oil and lightly rub over the glitter in small circular motions to remove it from the skin,” she says. “Follow this step by wiping your face with a wipe or water-soaked cotton pad to remove remaining oil and glitter.”

RELATED: How to Extend the Life of Your Blowout

How to Remove Glitter from Hair

Again, it’s oil for the win. “Take the best premium grade olive oil you have on hand, lather it all over your scalp, and massage for deep conditioning,” says Yoav Tauber, general manager of the Jose Eber Salon in Millburn, N.J. “After 10 minutes, rinse. Your hair will be glitter-free and feel silky smooth.”