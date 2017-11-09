Jen Atkin’s New OUAI Product Isn't For Your Hair At All

If you've ever caught a whiff of any product from the OUAI lineup, you're probably familiar with the many addictive scents used in each item's formula. We often find ourselves over-applying the stuff so that the fragrance lingers in our hair, and every time we see founder and celebrity hairstylist extraordinaire Jen Atkin at a launch event, we all but plead with her to launch a fragrance based around our favorite product. "Just wait and see!" she hinted with a sly smile during our last encounter, which was for the launch of OUAI's Hair Vitamins.

Like clockwork, our beauty godmother has granted our wishes in the form of a three-piece fragrance set, priced at $42 and due out in November at theouai.com. Atkin broke the news today on Instagram, and the wait list only continues to grow more and more massive.

In creating the trio, Atkin drew upon her own scent memory and was especially inspired by Hawaii, which is where she grew up, and the Middle East, as she frequently travels there for work. The first scent in the lineup is a fresh mix of jasmine, Italian lemon, white musk, and Turkish Rose that mirrors the aroma of her Smooth, Volume, and Curl ranges. The second scent is a floral mix of violet, gardenia, ylang-ylang, and white musk you'll recognize if you use the Hair Oil, Memory Mist, or Finishing Creme, while the final scent mirrors that of the Rose Hair and Body Oil. Rose (obvi) mingles with hints of lychee, white musk, and cedar wood.

The fact that the set is limited-edition for the holiday season makes it that much more important for us to get our hands on the rollerball trio, and while the fragrances will be available in the US first, Atkin has plans to eventually launch them in the UK.

Our bodies are ready.