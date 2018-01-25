Casey Affleck Will No Longer Present the Best Actress Award at the Oscars

Casey Affleck has changed his mind about presenting the best lead actress award at the Oscars this year.

Although it has been tradition for the best actor winner from the previous year to present the best actress trophy at the Academy Awards and vice versa, the Manchester by the Sea star has reportedly withdrawn from that duty and notified the Academy that he would not be attending the event.

According to Deadline, Affleck didn’t want to distract from the performances of the actresses in the category, particularly with the momentum of the #MeToo movement. Affleck took home the best actor Oscar last year for his performance in Manchester By the Sea, but it was a win that didn’t come without controversy.

The news of his nomination garnered objections from activists, commentators, and actors who claimed the Academy disregarded sexual harassment allegations made in two settled civil lawsuits from 2010 that involved two women who worked on I’m Still Here, the film Affleck directed that starred Joaquin Phoenix.

No word yet on who will replace Affleck at the mic when the Oscars kick off on March 4.