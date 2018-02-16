All the Oscars Presenters Who'll Take the Stage This Year

Margot Robbie received her first Best Actress Oscar nomination this year for her incredible portrayal of Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and we already know for sure that she’ll take the stage during the ceremony—as a presenter. The first round of Oscars presenters was announced on Friday, and it includes some major names in film.

Along with Robbie, some incredible Academy Award nominees and winners will take the stage to announce the 2018 Oscar winners. Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Emma Stone, Greta Gerwig, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, and Daniela Vega were announced as the first slate of presenters.

“Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal,” producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd said in a statement. “Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening.”

Along with these presenters, Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars for the second year in a row, and it’s sure to make for one entertaining night.

Catch the 2018 Oscars on Sunday, March 4 at 8 p.m. ET.