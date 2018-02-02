Download Your Printable Oscars Ballot 2018: See All the Nominees

The Oscars are the pinnacle of awards season and it's officially time to gear up for them. The list of nominations are out and you can print your 2018 Oscar ballot now, ahead of the March 4 show.

The 90th Academy Awards ceremony takes place inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Calif., and honors the best in the movie industry from the past year. Jimmy Kimmel returns as host—and hopes to avoid another Moonlight and La La Land Best Picture mix-up.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

The countdown to see who takes home an Oscar statuette is on. But who actually made the cut to become an Oscar nominee in the first place?

A few notable snubs aside (we're looking at you, Wonder Woman), frontrunners like The Shape of Water, Call Me by Your Name, Get Out, and The Post are well represented in this year's crop of nominees. And with the list finally out, you can choose for yourself who to root for during the big event.

Ahead of the sure-to-be-epic red carpet arrivals, look through the entire list of nominees and decide for yourself who you think should take home awards come March. Click here to download the full printable ballot and make your picks. We promise it's OK if you haven't seen all of them.

Watch the Oscars ceremony Sunday, March 4, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.