Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Get Pied in the Face

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship is only continuing to heat up. After spending Thanksgiving together with the "Firework" hitmaker's family, the lovebirds once again joined up with Perry's relatives to partake in the holiday festivities and traditions.

As it turns out, one of the traditions is getting pied in the face.

VIDEO: 10 of Katy Perry’s Best Instagrams

Over the weekend, both stars received whipped cream facial treatments by way of a party game called Pie Face Showdown ($25; amazon.com). In the game, two players face off against each other by furiously mashing buttons that move a hand loaded with whipped cream toward the opponent. Once the hand gets too close to a player, the tray of cream launches into his or her face.

The Lord of the Rings star wasn't too lucky as he tried out his skills at against one of the guests.

He got a full face of whip after he claimed his opponent "cheated." Catch the action here:

He cheated. @sirdavidd A video posted by orlandobloom (@orlandobloom) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:23pm PST

Meanwhile, Bloom's pop star girlfriend was a not-so-gracious loser. After Perry lost the round and got whipped cream in her face, she hilariously reached over and smeared cream all over her sister's face. Watch it here:

sisters. A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:04pm PST

RELATED: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Spread Holiday Cheer as Mr. and Mrs. Claus at Children's Hospital

It looks like the actor is already very much part of the family!