Even Orlando Bloom Thinks Emma Stone's New Look Resembles His Legolas Character

In case you missed it, Emma Stone is now taking her bleach blonde beauty cues from the Lord of the Rings’s Legolas, and the OG elf is here for it.

On Wednesday, Orlando Bloom, who played the platinum-haired supernatural hunk in the popular fantasy trilogy, took to Instagram to comment on the La La Land actress’s mane transformation for her role in the upcoming Netflix series Maniac.

While the resemblance is undeniable, with the once flame-haired star sporting waist-length blonde locks, a flowing cloak, pointy ears, and a bow and arrow, the British actor couldn’t help but troll Stone on “stealing his look.”

Sharing a four-photo collage of the twinning pair with matching hairstyles and even expressions, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor teased that the 29-year-old had done his iconic look one better. “Elf stole my look!! when your blonde locks get a revamp... and improved upon #emmastone, a true elven sista #lordoftherings,” he captioned the post.

While Stone has yet to respond to her Elven brother, there's no denying she has been awarded the ultimate stamp of approval!