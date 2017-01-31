Orlando Bloom Adorably Does Archery with Forks at a Lord of the Rings Reunion

Fifteen years after Orlando Bloom first swept us off our feet as the platinum-haired, steely blue-eyed Legolas in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, the British heartthrob is reminding us why he captured our hearts in the first place.

On Monday, Bloom provided us with a total LOTR eye candy fest from a recent cast reunion by way of Instagram. He shared videos and photos from a night out on the town with fellowship, including castmates Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd, and Viggo Mortensen.

The 40-year-old, who has reprised his platinum blonde 'do in recent months, proved that the group still has its fight sequences down as the fivesome pretended to fend off an imaginary troll. Bloom fashioned a bow and arrow out of forks while the actors who played Frodo, Aragorn, Pippin, and Merry also went with cutlery and other items to fashion makeshift weapons.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also shared a couple selfies of his co-stars—and the men appear to have hardly aged since they embarked on their quest to destroy "the Ring" in 2001.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Gets Nostalgic, Shares a Ton of Hot Legolas Throwbacks

Check out the reunion photos below and get inspired to re-watch the series.