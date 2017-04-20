Ming-Na Wen, the original voice of Disney’s 1998 movie Mulan, is all for a live-action remake, but she has a request that she hopes Disney will respect. “I’m very excited that they want to do a live-action because they’ve done so amazingly with all of the movies—from Maleficent to Beauty and the Beast to Cinderella. I’m really looking forward to the live action,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

When asked who she’d like to see play the title role, Wen has one quality she wants to see in the protagonist: “That she’s Chinese in her heritage.”

Araya Diaz/WireImage

“Even though we’re Pan-Asian, it is specifically a Chinese folklore and I really think that someone with that ethnic background [would] really just add more to the story,” she said.

VIDEO: The Original Mulan Has One Important Request for Disney’s Live-Action Remake

Luckily, Disney seems to be honoring that request: Last fall, the company told Variety, “Mulan is and will always be the lead character in the story, and all primary roles, including the love interest are Chinese.”

As for Wen, while she won’t be playing the role once more (unless it’s Mulan: The Later Years, she joked), she has been in talks to have some kind of role in the film. “I would love to have a part in it in some way,” she said.

RELATED: 21 Celebrities You Had No Idea Voiced Disney Characters

“We’ll see—knock on wood!”