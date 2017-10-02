Oprah's Latest Obsession Belongs in the Food Court Hall of Fame 

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

It's essential that in life you see yourself reflected in other people's stories. It's why, as a little black girl growing up, I was always looking for anybody that kinda looked like me. There were no black people on a billboard or on television or in the media. [APPLAUSE] I'm Oprah Winfrey. And welcome to the very first national Oprah Winfrey Show! [APPLAUSE] You're looking to find yourself. [MUSIC] I was a news anchor Co-women. I never felt comfortable in my own skin. And you can watch that landing live right here on Channel Seven. I always felt like I had a pretend voice when I went on the air. And I would interview people who'd been through disasters in their life and I would feel terrible for them and I would empathise and then I would get written up by my bosses. And the talk show really freed me Just curious is there someone here that perhaps maybe you're attracted to. Just kinda look around, scout out. I went only from what was in my heart. It was the most authentic thing for me, it was like coming home. I built the show around myself and the producers. We were young women in our 30s, trying to figure it out, and find our own way. I was making a lot of money, and my producers were still getting the same salary. I went to my boss at the time, and I said, everybody needs a raise. And he said, why? He actually said to me, they're only girls. They're a bunch of girls, what do they need more money for? Well, either they're gonna get raises, or I'm gonna sit down. I will not work unless they get paid. And so they did. There's an old spiritual that says trouble don't last always. So I think there are a lot of us of my generation who swallowed a lot I always knew that there would come a time when I would be in a position where I wouldn't have to swallow it. In more than 4500 episodes of her show, her message was always you can. You can do and you can be and you can grow Not one thing ever does it. It's a series of consistent things that people say a-ha, it's time for change. [MUSIC] [MUSIC]